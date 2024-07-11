Tauranga City Council agreed to fund half of the costs of a ferry trial for passengers at a late-May meeting. But their agreement is contingent on Bay of Plenty Regional Council paying the other half.

The maximum cost for each council would be $1.4m over the two years.

Bourke estimated the fare would cost about $6 and the trip between Tauranga and Mount Maunganui would take about 17 minutes each way. If both councils agreed to subsidise fares, Bourke said they aimed to have the service running by Easter 2025.

The Sun asked the regional council when it will make a decision about subsiding a ferry service from Salisbury Wharf to Tauranga city centre.

Public transport director Ollie Haycock said his council was aware Tauranga City Council had committed to part-fund the ferry trail.

“Financial support has also been requested from BOPRC which will be considered by the regional council.

“We are committed to exploring all viable options to enhance regional transport services, weighing up how they deliver against regional priorities.

“We will keep the public informed of any significant developments.”

SunLive hit the Mount to ask if people would use the ferry service. And if so, what for?

Rosemary Watson.

Rosemary Watson hasn’t used ferry a service before “but I think it would be a good idea”. “I think I would [use it] because I’m not driving now so I could go over [to Tauranga] in a boat.”

Helen Hawkins.

Helen Hawkins had occasionally used the former ferry service. “I’d use it for a Sunday ride, for leisure... I think they should definitely put one back on because it sort of adds to the character when all the holidaymakers are here too.”

Bruce Hare.

Bruce Hare says he’d only use the touted ferry service if he didn’t have a form of private transport. He currently owns a motorbike. “I’ve been here since the 1950s, I’m a Mountie so yeah, it would be good thing for the rest of the public. I might use it and see how it goes…”

Kenny McCallum.

Kenny McCallum says a new ferry service is a great idea because it would get people out of their cars. “You wouldn’t need to travel all the way through the cones [on the roads]. Definitely a great idea because it’s not that expensive either.

“The cost [of $6 each way] is cheap because think of what you’d pay for parking. I think it’s very cost-effective idea but are there enough? Are they only doing two ferries? How many? Because I think they’d definitely need more than two.”

Kenny says it’s the best thing councils could be doing to get people off the road – “even just for someone during the day”.

“With the trip being 17 minutes, it’s a great idea because you’d save 40 minutes in traffic. We lived here for 40 years. We now live in Rotorua and one of the reasons we left is the traffic.”

Elizabeth Oram.

Elizabeth Oram used to take the old ferry and was disappointed when it stopped. “I’d take family that was visiting for a ride. I’d definitely use it [the new service]. I live in a high-rise at the Mount so to board would be just across the road. And I always get lots of family coming over during summer.

“I’d use it myself or with guests. With the traffic now, I always get stuck on the bridge. I think if they do regular – every half an hour rides – that would be good. It would save a lot of traffic.”

David Spreadbury.

David Spreadbury had read about the plans for a new service but says he wouldn’t use it as he lives in Pāpāmoa “For a leisure trip I might use it once or twice. So from a tourism point of view it’s a good option – especially in summer a lot of people will use it to simply get across to the other side.”

But he does question whether it will work as a commuter-focused service. “And we heard the council will subsidise it – so will it be added to our rates? Because they have gone up considerably.

“Taking away the waterfront parking in Tauranga CBD has made such a difference so I can understand from that point of view, people who want to go to restaurants along The Strand from here [at the Mount] it would be quite good. But it would depend on hours of operation.

“In summer time it would have to operate up ‘til midnight and I’m not sure the operations will want to do that with operating and compliance costs.”



