Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Motueka bakery worker awarded $16,000 after unfair dismissal

Shannon Pitman
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The employee was accused of stealing after helping to run the Saturday market stall for the Antonius European Bakery in Motueka.

The employee was accused of stealing after helping to run the Saturday market stall for the Antonius European Bakery in Motueka.

A bakery worker questioned over missing cash from a weekend market has been awarded more than $16,000 after being unjustifiably dismissed.

The young staff member was employed by AL Enterprises Limited, run by Anton and Larissa Balkhausen. She worked in their Antonius European Bakery in Motueka and at their Saturday

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save