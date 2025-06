Emergency services rushed to the scene of the motorway crash, with police warning of long traffic delays. Photo / NZME

A section of Auckland’s Southern Motorway is clogged after a serious crash this afternoon.

Police have advised northbound motorists to expect delays on the Southern Motorway near the Highbrook off ramp.

Four cars collided in a nose to tail crash at about 2.25pm.

Two people have been injured, one moderately and one seriously.

Police at the scene ask motorists to be patient as there are long queues of traffic at the crash scene.