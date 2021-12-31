Motorists hospitalised after serious crashes in Auckland overnight

Auckland welcomes in the new year with a light show. Video / Auckland Unlimited / Vector

Several people are in hospital after a number of serious car crashes early this morning.

Just after midnight, emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in Te Atatū Peninsula, West Auckland.

Police confirmed this morning that one person was taken to hospital in a critical condition, while a second person - from the second car involved - suffered serious injuries in the collision.

Several police cars and ambulance vehicles were called to the scene of the crash on Harbour View Rd about 12.15am.

Emergency services were called to a serious crash in Te Atatū Peninsula just after midnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A police spokeswoman said the Serious Crash Unit had carried out a scene examination to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Road closures were put in place around the crash scene.

Serious injuries after vehicles crash into parked cars

Another serious crash was reported about two hours later on Ransom Smyth Dr in Randwick Park, near Manurewa, South Auckland.

Police told the Herald this morning a ute had crashed into a number of parked cars on the street just after 2am.

A ute crashed into a number of parked cars in Randwick Park, near Manurewa, South Auckland overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"One person was taken to hospital [in a critical condition]," a spokeswoman said.

The Serious Crash Unit also attended the scene and carried out an examination.

A witness said one of the vehicles that appeared to have been struck by the main vehicle involved was completely crumpled from the back.

Meanwhile, a serious crash has been reported in New Plymouth early this morning.

Authorities say there are traffic delays at the intersection of Calvert Rd, in Lynmouth, after a crash shortly before 5am.

A vehicle has crashed into a parked car, police say.

"The intersection is blocked while emergency services attend the scene. Motorists are asked to take alternate routes."