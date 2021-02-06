Motorist dies after serious crash in West Auckland

People have been injured after a serious crash on Trig Rd, Whenuapai, this morning. Photo / File

A person is dead after a serious crash involving two vehicles in Whenuapai this morning.

Police confirmed a person had died following a collision on the rural west Auckland road.

A spokesperson said Trig Rd remained closed as the serious crash unit investigated the fatal accident which happened around 8.55am.

Motorists were asked to continue to avoid the area.

Police said earlier that emergency workers were tending to drivers and passengers hurt in the two-vehicle accident on Trig Rd.

The road was closed and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

A spokesperson said earlier that initial indications were that there had been injuries.