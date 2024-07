In today's headlines with Susie Nordqvist, compensation could run into the billions for abuse in care survivors and small businesses in biggest sales decline since Covid.

A motorcyclist has died after fleeing from police and crashing on a major road in Gisborne.

Emergency services were called about 4pm after a motorcycle hit a parked vehicle.

Inspector Darren Paki, the Tairawhiti area commander, said police had signalled for the rider to stop, but the motorcyclist fled.

“Police discovered the motorcycle crashed and the rider deceased.”