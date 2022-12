A motorcyclist has died in hospital three days after a serious crash in Auckland.

Police confirmed the man involved in the crash on Friday night, on Saleyards Rd in Ōtāhuhu, died in hospital yesterday.

He had earlier been taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition after the collision involving a parked vehicle about 6.50pm that night.

Police said an investigation into the circumstances of the crash remains ongoing and that the man’s death has now been referred to the Coroner.