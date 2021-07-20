Motorcyclist dies after crash on State Highway 2 in Wellington

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at 1.15pm. Image / NZME

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at 1.15pm. Image / NZME

Remutaka Hill Rd in Wellington remains closed after a motorcyclist died in a serious crash this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash, involving a single vehicle, at 1.15pm on State Highway 2.

Police have since confirmed that one person has died.

The Serious Crash Unit is still on site carrying out their investigation.

Crews will then need to clear the road so that it can open to traffic and it is unlikely it will reopen before 5pm this evening.

Waka Kotahi NZTA has advised motorists to delay their journeys as the only alternative route between Wellington and the Wairarapa is via State Highway 1, State Highway 57, then State Highway 2 which would take an extra three hours.