Emergency services were called to the crash in Castle Downs on Avondale Rd around 9.40pm, where a man had come off a motorbike. Photo / NZME

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Southland last night.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Castle Downs on Avondale Rd around 9.40pm, where a man had come off a motorbike.

Police said his injuries were not survivable.

The Serious Crash Unit was advised and the road was closed for a time.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.