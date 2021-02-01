Motorcyclist dead after crash on State Highway 3 near Whanganui

Police were alerted to the crash just before 5.20am on Tuesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

A motorcyclist involved in serious crash with a truck on State Highway 3 near Whanganui this morning has died.

Police confirmed shortly before midday on Tuesday that the motorcyclist had died as a result of the incident.

Emergency services were alerted just before 5.20am on Tuesday to the crash between Whangaehu Village Rd and Ratana Rd.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said SH3 was closed between Warrengate Rd and Turakina Vallery Rd until late morning on Tuesday with no detours available.

The Serious Crash Unit was at the scene undertaking an investigation prior to the road reopening.