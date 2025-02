A large pile of black charred wood and mangled steel is all that is left of the home that went up in flames on Lees St, Milldale, Auckland.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A motorcyclist is critically injured after colliding with a truck on Christchurch’s Southern Motorway.

Curletts Rd (State Highway 73) has been forced to close “for some time”, which is expected to cause major traffic issues for commuters this morning.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the intersection at Lunns Rd at 5.40am.

“The rider of the motorcycle is being treated for critical injuries.”