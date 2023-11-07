Police were called to the scene around 10.50am.

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on Russell Rd in the Whangārei District this morning.

Police were called to the scene at around 10.50am after reports of a motorcycle and car colliding and going off the road near Whakapara.

The motorcycle rider was found deceased at the scene.

A Police spokesperson said the single occupant of the car suffered a minor injury and was transported to hospital.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, and the Serious Crash Unit attended the scene,” they said.

“Our sincere condolences go out to their family and friends at this difficult time.”



