A motorist has shared the moment police caught up to a young biker on Auckland's Southern Motorway. Video / Supplied

A motorist who recorded a video of a young biker performing a wheelie along an Auckland motorway says the reckless rider contacted him asking for a copy of the video - and says he has some advice for the daredevil.

The clip, recorded on Sunday, shows a rider speeding down the Southern Motorway on a motocross bike, performing a wheelie as a marked police car follows closely behind, lights blazing.

The rider was woefully underdressed for his dangerous antics, dressed in shorts and slides and only wearing a balaclava-style head covering and sunglasses on his head.

The rider risked his life with his motorway moves.

Despite his lack of safety gear he then went further, shifting one leg over the bike and standing on the peg as police shot past him to block the lane.

The video shows the rider slow but the man who recorded the video says that wasn’t the end of the incident and says he saw the biker turn and move to make a getaway using a motorway ramp.

A police spokesperson confirmed that enquiries remain ongoing to locate the rider, saying that police signalled for the vehicle to stop after it was witnessed driving in a dangerous manner.

“The rider has failed to stop for police and a pursuit was not initiated due to the safety risks for the rider, our staff and members of the public.”

The video has been viewed thousands of times online, including by the subject of the video, who then messaged its creator to ask for a copy.

“I thought it was a very impressive wheelie at high speed when I first saw it,” the motorist, who rides dirtbikes, told the Herald.

The man who shared the video said he was impressed by the rider's skill but suggested he needed lessons and safety gear.

“I think I’d want lessons in a controlled legitimate environment,” he said. “I’d tell him to put a proper helmet on in case he falls off. And probably get a ute and go to proper motocross tracks or trail rides.”

Young dirtbike riders have become a common sight in Auckland, with large groups taking to roads and motorways to perform stunts.

In one incident earlier this year, hundreds of bikers caused mayhem across Auckland’s roads, attacking a car with knives and helmets and intimidating motorists who say they were terrified and “freaked out” by the lawless behaviour.

Bikes of all different kinds caused havoc on Mount Wellington Highway on Anzac Day this year, leaving one car badly damaged and its driver “very shaken”.

“The light turned green and there was no way I was going to drive through it as they were blocking the way,” a witness told the Herald at the time.

“I was a single young woman in my car alone, and I was freaked out.”