Mother of newborn baby found buried in backyard referred to restorative justice programme

The baby was found dead in the backyard of a property in Spreydon, Christchurch, in October 2021.

The baby was found dead in the backyard of a property in Spreydon, Christchurch, in October 2021.

A woman who did not know she was pregnant when she gave birth to a baby who then died has been referred to a restorative justice programme.

The baby was found buried in the backyard of a property in Spreydon, Christchurch, in October 2021.

The Herald understands the woman did not know she was pregnant when she gave birth.

It’s understood the woman has since been referred to Te Pae Oranga, a restorative justice programme. She is yet to face any charges.

Police say Te Pae Oranga is primarily for people who have “underlying issues” and need help to get their lives back on track.

“This includes helping them overcome problems like addiction, abuse, financial stress and difficulties getting employment or education.

“It’s available to people of all ethnicities, from all walks of life. Victims are encouraged to take part too.”

Participants meet with the Te Pae Oranga panel who help them “make a plan to put things right”.

If they complete the plan no further action is taken.

“If someone doesn’t meet the panel or complete their plan, Police consider whether to charge them. If so, they might have to go to court.”

Police say the programme is “a good option for people who make a mistake, find themselves in difficulty or need help to deal with underlying issues”.

“Te Pae Oranga is not a soft option. Sitting before a panel can be a confronting experience. You have to accept responsibility, be open about your faults and problems, and ask for help from people in your community.”