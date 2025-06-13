“It is inappropriate to have relationships with those under 16 but this was consensual.
“The difficulty is that you were a victim then became an offender. Your personal mental health struggles are significant, they are relevant, you would not have got into the relationship, but for your own difficulties.”
Judge Farish took a starting point of four years’ jail, giving the woman a 20% discount for a guilty plea. Another 15% was applied for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and associated disorders.
It had been noted she would be vulnerable if jailed, so another 5% was applied.
Another 10% was given in recognising the woman’s relationship to her children.
Home detention would be beneficial
A sentence of home detention would benefit her children and the community at large in the long run, the judge said.
Judge Farish sentenced the woman to nine months’ home detention and referred her to a sex offender programme.
She was ordered not to possess or consume alcohol and to undertake any counselling as directed.
Judge Farish said she would not impose an order that the woman not have contact with persons under 16 as it would create difficulties.
“You are not at risk of having more sex.”
She would have been automatically enrolled on the Child Sex Offender Register if given a custodial sentence, but given all the available material, there was no indication that she posed a risk, the judge said.
Judge Farish then turned to the issue of suppression. The judge said she was worried about the woman’s children. If there was any publication of the woman’s name it would identify the victim, and he had wanted to move on with his life, the judge said.
