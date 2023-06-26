Motatau School's Takawaenga class with the new chickens and chicken coop. Jeremy Brown (front) holds a chook. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Motatau School's Takawaenga class with the new chickens and chicken coop. Jeremy Brown (front) holds a chook. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A rural school in the Far North became the centre of a whodunnit earlier this month after two chicken massacres took place just weeks apart.

Motatau School’s feathered residents were almost new to the school when two killers pounced. The scene of the second murder left pupils in tears as the chickens had clearly been ripped apart and a large hole had been carved into the roof of the coop.

Teacher Te Paea Adams suspected separate culprits were behind the attacks. The first was most likely a stoat, which are known to be agile climbers with a taste for birds. The suspect cut down one chook and badly damaged the coop roof.

The second attack killed five chickens, but this time, Adams said, the suspect left damning evidence. A paw print found pointed the finger at a rogue dog as the killer.

A paw print left at the crime scene points the finger at a rogue pooch.

A hole in the roof was made worse by a suspected dog.

The school’s seven to 11-year-olds, whose job it is to care for the chooks, were left devastated by the loss. Fortunately, help was close at hand.

After the coop was first damaged, Adams sought out the assistance of the local Bunnings. They arrived soon after the second attack to teach students how to build a strong coop.

“The kids helped out where they could, and when not helping, they had the task of drawing what was going on,” Adams said.

Together they made a hardy coop with a strengthened wooden frame, new wire netting, a sun shade, a permanent roof and new nesting boxes.

Duane Adams-Borell, seven, and Khymani Tikena, eight, proudly show off the new coop. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Adams said the wider community played a huge role in the rebuild alongside Bunnings. A local woman heard of their plight and donated six more chickens.

The new chickens arrived to the sound of the smiling children’s cheers. Adams said they were so grateful.

How to make a resilient coop aside, the murder mystery provided another learning exercise for the kids too.

“It was an horrific scene, but it did some wonder for the little kids in their story writing,” Adams joked.

Image 1 of 5 : A rogue chook escapes from students at Motatau School. Photo / supplied

Teacher Te Paea Adams helps Te Uarangi Brown, eight, to correctly hold a chook. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Adams said students treat the chickens “so well” and not only garnered great learning opportunities but also a hearty breakfast, as students who are part of the school’s breakfast club are lucky enough to enjoy scrambled eggs each morning courtesy of the chooks.