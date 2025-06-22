The other boys’ names to make the top five were Wiremu, Koa, Mikaere and Rangi.
The tally of names included all that were registered with the DIA between July 1, 2024 and June 18, 2025 – dates chosen to align with the Tangaroa lunar calendar period associated with Matariki, as advised by the Matariki Advisory Committee, the DIA said.
Registrar-General of Births, Deaths and Marriages Russell Burnard said each name told a story. “It’s a reflection of whakapapa, identity and the hopes whānau hold for their tamariki [children],” he said.
“We approach the creation of the Māori baby names list with deep respect and cultural responsibility. Each name is carefully reviewed to ensure it aligns with te reo Māori conventions – right down to the structure of vowels and consonants, and the presence of macrons.
“Our process includes consultation with kaumātua [elders] and final review by Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori [the Māori Language Commission]. Through this collaboration we aim to honour the mana of Māori names.”
– RNZ