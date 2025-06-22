Each year, a tally is taken of Māori first names and middle names that are given to children. Photo / Whakawhetū

By RNZ

Aroha and Ariki remain the most popular Māori baby names for the third year running.

The Department of Internal Affairs Te Tari Taiwhenua (DIA) has released the top five names given to kōtiro (girls) and tamaiti tāne (boys) born in the past 12 months.

There were 173 girls called Aroha or a variation of the name, such as Te Aroha/Te-Aroha/TeAroha, and 137 boys were named Ariki, or Te Ariki/Āriki/te Ariki.

Also in the top five girls’ names were Maia, Moana, Anahera and Atarangi.