A poll suggests New Zealanders would like to see drug abuse treated with health-based approaches. Photo / 123RF

By RNZ

New polling shows most New Zealanders support changing the country's drug laws to remove criminal penalties and instead offer education, treatment, and other health-based approaches.

The new polling, conducted by The Navigators for the NZ Drug Foundation, shows 68 per cent of New Zealanders support replacing the country's 1975 Misuse of Drugs Act with a health-based approach.

Sixty-one per cent support removing penalties for drug use and putting in place more support for education and treatment.

The online survey of nearly 1500 New Zealanders over the age of 18 was conducted in early June.

"These numbers are really heartening. It shows that Kiwis know locking people up isn't the answer to reducing drug harm," Drug Foundation executive director Sarah Helm said.

"The public increasingly understands that criminal penalties get in the way of people seeking help, and that police time would be better spent on more serious crime."

The Drug Foundation is releasing the new polling on the Global Day of Action for #SupportDontPunish, an international campaign calling for drug policies based on health and human rights.

"Drug policy is often highly politicised, but we know that there is appetite right across Parliament for the types of health-based approaches that will actually work," Helm said.

"For example, there is cross-party support for Te Ara Oranga, the highly successful methamphetamine programme, which has proven a health-based approach can work here in New Zealand on one of our more difficult drug issues. Te Ara Oranga was started by the former National Government and expanded by the current Labour Government."

The polling also showed there is strong support for more funding to be provided for treatment and education (82 per cent) and harm reduction initiatives like drug checking (74 per cent).

"New Zealanders know it's not just about changing the law, it's about shifting the money we spend on punitive measures into treatment, harm reduction initiatives, and programmes like Te Ara Oranga that struggle for funding at present."

"What New Zealand needs is a constructive approach from our political leaders to fix our broken, outdated drug laws."

