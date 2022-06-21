Arrests in Wairoa after firearm, cannabis and methamphetamine seized

Maui Aben says three people have been arrested following search warrants in Wairoa in the past week. Photo Supplied

Three people have been arrested after the discovery of drugs, a firearm and cash in Wairoa over the past week.

Wairoa Senior Sergeant Maui Aben said staff searched two addresses yesteray, when two patched Mongrel Mob members, aged 37 and 56, and one woman, 41, were taken into custody.

The 37-year-old man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of cannabis and obstructing police.

He is due to appear in Gisborne District Court today.

The woman has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and is scheduled to appear in Wairoa District Court on Friday, July 1.

The 56-year-old man was charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply, possession of cannabis and possession of utensils for methamphetamine use.

He is also due to appear in Gisborne District Court today.

A firearm, ammunition, cannabis, methamphetamine and cash were also seized.

On Thursday, June 16 police searched a separate address and found eight grams of methamphetamine and about $3000 in New Zealand and Australian currency.

No charges have been laid against anybody in relation to the earlier search and inquiries are ongoing.

Wairoa Police, with support from Gisborne CIB, Tairawhiti Precision Targeting Team (PTT), Hawke's Bay Organised Crime and Gang Focus Units, Hawke's Bay PTT and Eastern Dog Section, ran the searches.

"Seizing these firearms and getting them out of the hands of those not licensed to have them is significant for our community," said Aben.

"Police are still to determine where the firearms originated from and whether they have been used in any recent firearms incidents in the wider Wairoa area."

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old patched Black Power member, sought for several serious driving offences across Wairoa and the wider Hawke's Bay was arrested on Monday.

He is due to appear in Wairoa District Court on Wednesday, August 3 on charges relating to dangerous driving, driving at a dangerous speed, failing to stop when signalled, unlicensed driver failing to comply with prohibition and possession of utensils for methamphetamine use.

"Police remain committed to preventing any violence and closing down the distribution of any illegal drug that causes harm to the Wairoa community."

Police welcome information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime or the supply of illicit drugs in their community.

They are encouraged to report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 111 or 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org