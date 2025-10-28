Westpac, BNZ and ASB are advertising a 4.45% rate for their 18-month fixed-term loans, which was the overall lowest rate among retail banks before TSB’s announcement. TSB’s 18-month rate is 4.75% and ANZ’s is 4.49%.
For six-month term rates, Westpac is advertising 4.89%, ASB 4.85%, BNZ and ANZ 4.79% and Kiwibank 4.75%.
Of the two-year term rates on offer, BNZ, Kiwibank, ANZ and TSB are advertising 4.49%, and ASB and Westpac are advertising 4.45%.
After cutting its rates last Thursday, Westpac has the lowest three-year rate advertised among retail banks, 4.75%. ASB, BNZ and ANZ are advertising rates of 4.79%. TSB and Kiwibank, meanwhile, have rates of 4.89%.