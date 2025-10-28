Advertisement
Mortgage rates: TSB introduces 4.39% one-year fixed rate, putting bank ahead of competitors

Raphael Franks
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

TSB’s new rate comes from a cut of 10 basis points to its one-year fixed loan, down from 4.49%. Photo / 123rf

TSB has introduced the lowest advertised mortgage rate on the market, a one-year fixed rate of 4.39%.

Penny Burgess, general manager of customer service at TSB, used the announcement to encourage mortgage holders with other banks to make a switch.

“With the cost of living continuing to stretch

