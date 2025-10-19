Inflation hits 3% as consumers suffer largest power price spike since 1989

The largest contributors to the annual inflation rate were all in the housing and household utilities group. The main contributors were:

Electricity – up 11.3% (10.1% contribution to the 3% annual CPI increase).

Rent – up 2.6% (9.2% contribution).

Local authority rates and payments – up 8.8% (9.2%).

The top three contributors make up around 17% of the weight in the CPI basket.

“Annual electricity increases are at their highest since the late 1980s, when there were several major reforms in the electricity market,” Growden said.

“The 11.3% annual increase in electricity prices is the largest since the March 1989 quarter when they rose 12.8%.”

Economists had widely expected the annual rate to land at about 3%.

But there was widespread agreement that this would represent a peak in this latest cycle of inflation, allowing the Reserve Bank to look through the breach and cut the Official Cash Rate again in November.

In a note headlined “down from here”, ASB senior economist Mark Smith says he expects the “period of circa 3% annual CPI inflation to be short-lived”.

The large margin of spare capacity, softer domestic backdrop and fickle global scene would result in annual CPI inflation approaching 2% from next year, he said.

But despite being down from its post-Covid peak, the cost of living remained problematic for the economic recovery, he said.

“In our view, this is the largest single headwind facing the household sector,” he said.

“We have seen a cumulative increase in household costs of around 25% since the end of 2019. Increases are somewhat larger for key necessities like food and housing. Little wonder households feel under the pump.”

There were promising signs that food price inflation, which has been elevated in the past year, has now peaked.

The monthly Stats NZ Selected Price Index – which covers food, travel and accommodation costs (about 46% of the total CPI) was released last Thursday.

It showed food prices were down 0.4% for the month of September, taking the annual rate of food price rises to 4.1% – from 5% in the year to June.

“Broadly speaking, selected prices for September supported our view that annual CPI peaked [in the third quarter] and will ease [in the fourth quarter],” said BNZ head of research Stephen Toplis.

September’s monthly prices were slightly softer than expected, he said.

“It provides early evidence that the current bout of inflation is slowly starting to unwind. This should help ease some concerns around inflation persistence.”

Liam Dann is business editor-at-large for the New Zealand Herald. He is a senior writer and columnist, and also presents and produces videos and podcasts. He joined the Herald in 2003.