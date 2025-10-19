Advertisement
Inflation hits 3% as consumers suffer largest power price spike since 1989

Liam Dann
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
Higher grocery prices have contributed to a rise in annual inflation.

The consumers price index (CPI) increased 3% in the 12 months to the September 2025 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

The 3% increase follows a 2.7% increase in the 12 months to the June 2025 quarter.

But power prices were up 11% and rates rose

