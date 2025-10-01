Advertisement
Mortgage rate cuts: ANZ drops fixed rate below 4.5% day after BNZ as OCR decision due next week

Raphael Franks
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The Reserve Bank (RBNZ) will make its next Official Cash Rate (OCR) decision on October 8, but some banks are already moving. Photo / NZME

Another bank has cut its fixed home loan rates ahead of next week’s Official Cash Rate decision.

This afternoon ANZ announced a new one-year fixed rate of 4.49%, a drop of 26 basis points (bps). It comes after BNZ yesterday dropped its one-year fixed rate to the same point.

