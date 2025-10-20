President and chief executive Doug Rose said kiwifruit consumption continued to rise globally, and New Zealand had ideal growing conditions for them.
“What an absolutely wonderful crop we have admired from a distance for some time,” he said.
“And I don’t know that there is a more beautiful country on the earth than New Zealand with a more beautiful people and culture.”
Rose said it was Farmland Reserve’s first investment in New Zealand.
However, the church held hundreds of millions of dollars in assets like property across the country.
He said it was grateful to fill the need for capital in New Zealand, as a “passive and patient” long-term investor, with Craigmore taking the operational lead.
“I think this need that Craigmore brought to us is showing that there is a capital need in New Zealand to support this very growing industry, because it’s very, very expensive to develop. Even one hectare of kiwifruit is costly and so most entities can’t do it.
“So we were excited to be able to come in and to fill that need, particularly given I believe some of the destruction that occurred after that cyclone [Gabrielle] and several years ago, and that really created kind of a capital gap.”
Chief executive Che Charteris said it was essential to use offshore investment with partners that shared the same values, in face of limited domestic capital.
“So it will be in the end about 37.5 to 38ha of SunGold kiwifruit orchard under canopy with good frost protection, good irrigation and hopefully some very good crops for the year to come.”
Charteris said kiwifruit orchard development was expenditure-heavy and could cost anywhere between $200,000 - $800,000 a hectare.
He said Farmland Reserve understood the long-term nature of the asset and the social community aspects that come with land ownership.
“Farmland Reserve are long term in their thinking, so it’s good to have that patient capital, that is willing to rely on New Zealand expertise.
“It’s a really good example of how New Zealand can utilise the right kind of offshore capital in a way that values local expertise and local influence and control without limiting ourselves just to domestic capital.”