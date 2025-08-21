Advertisement
Green kiwifruit earns EU approval for digestive health benefits

Green kiwifruit was known for its sweet and sour taste and for being rich in dietary fibre. Photo / Bevan Conley

By RNZ

Kiwifruit marketer Zespri is celebrating a milestone in its health-conscious European market, which now officially recognises that eating green kiwifruit can increase bowel activity.

The European Commission approved the health claim that green kiwifruit consumption contributed to normal bowel function

