“This milestone is not only a first for Zespri but for the entire fresh produce industry,” he said.
“The EU Commission’s recognition of green kiwifruit’s role in digestive health reflects one of the ways we are helping people thrive through the goodness of kiwifruit.”
Te Brake said it built up the scientific evidence over the years through its innovation pipeline to prove its case with the commission.
The kiwifruit marketer funded the application that was filed in 2018, and much of the science, too.
The application dossier included 18 human intervention studies, six of which were considered “strong” in proving the fruit’s intestinal function effects, it said.
Green kiwifruit was known for its sweet and sour taste and for being rich in dietary fibre.
Whereas the SunGold variety was more about the high vitamin C content that improved vitality, Te Brake said.
- RNZ