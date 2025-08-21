Green kiwifruit was known for its sweet and sour taste and for being rich in dietary fibre. Photo / Bevan Conley

By RNZ

Kiwifruit marketer Zespri is celebrating a milestone in its health-conscious European market, which now officially recognises that eating green kiwifruit can increase bowel activity.

The European Commission approved the health claim that green kiwifruit consumption contributed to normal bowel function by increasing stool frequency, based on eating two of the fruits each day.

Actinidia deliciosa “Hayward”, known as green kiwifruit, was now the first-ever fresh fruit to receive such an authorised health claim from the European Commission.

Zespri chief executive Jason Te Brake said the milestone was 15 years in the making.