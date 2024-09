Police search property in hunt for Breanna Muriwai's remains, wild weather hits parts of the country and suspect in Trump assassination attempt appears in court.

There are reports of a “major search” near the summit of Dome Valley, near Warkworth, with one motorist reporting she saw over a dozen officers searching a home.

Motorists posted on social media that police had “completely blocked off the road” along SH1 and traffic was at a “complete standstill”.

A woman contacted the Herald and reported seeing “10-15 police cars and what looked like detectives all searching the area by a house”.

Police have been approached for comment.