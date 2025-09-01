Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

More than 36,000 nurses take two-day strike action

RNZ
3 mins to read

Nurses and healthcare assistants striking outside Britomart Station, Auckland, in July. Photo / Wallace Chapman

Nurses and healthcare assistants striking outside Britomart Station, Auckland, in July. Photo / Wallace Chapman

Nearly 14,000 patients are having operations, procedures and appointments postponed this week, during two days’ strike action by Nurses Organisation members.

It follows nearly a year of deadlocked negotiations between the union and Health NZ, which culminated in a 24-hour strike at the end of July.

Health NZ chief executive

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save