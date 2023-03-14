Awatoto, which includes plenty of industrial businesses, was hit hard by the floods. Photo / Ian Cooper

More than $2 million in Government grants for Hawke’s Bay businesses have now been issued following the devastating Cyclone Gabrielle.

Following the floods in mid-February, the Government announced a $25 million support package to help impacted businesses across the country.

That includes grants of up to $40,000 per business.

The Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce has been in charge of processing and distributing those grants in the Bay.

“We are happy to report that approved grants amount to over $2 million, which is a significant amount of financial support to boost the continued recovery efforts for affected businesses,” a chamber statement read.

“We fully recognise that businesses affected by this extreme weather event are still struggling, and we want to offer reassurance that we are working hard to process all applications as quickly as possible.”

A total of 1200 applications have been received in Hawke’s Bay alone. Many of those are still going through the approval process.

“Due to the limited nature of the funding provided by the Government, not all businesses who apply will receive the funding,” the chamber statement read.

“Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce [is] triaging by greatest need, prioritising those businesses who were seriously impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle and consequent flooding.”

You can apply for a business grant here through the Cyclone and Flood Response Fund.

Farmers and growers impacted by the cyclone are being supported through a separate $51m Government support package.