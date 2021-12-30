More than 2000 Corrections staff suspected of misconduct over five-year period

In the 2019/2020 financial year 387 staff were investigated, with 116 suspected of inappropriate behaviour or relationships. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

More than 2000 Corrections staff were suspected of misconduct in the five-year period to 2020.

Figures released under the Official Information Act (OIA) show the number of staff investigated, the location and the outcome of misconduct proceedings.

Over the period 2015/16 to 2019/20, a total of 2284 staff were under investigation.

In the 2019/2020 financial year 387 staff were investigated, with 77 suspected of misusing information, 22 of dishonesty and 116 of inappropriate behaviour or relationships.

Nine were dismissed, 31 resigned during proceedings and 44 were given final warnings.

In the 2015/16 year, 522 staff were investigated, with 99 suspected of misusing information, 18 of dishonesty, and 134 of inappropriate behaviour or relationships.

The majority of investigations - 195 - related to careless or unsafe behaviour.

Eleven staff were dismissed, 17 resigned during proceedings and 39 were given final warnings. Another 125 employees were given written warnings.

Corrections deputy chief executive Richard Waggott said any large organisation may encounter staff who fall short.

"[When] staff do not meet the standards required of them, we take the appropriate action. This may involve further development of the support to bring the staff member's performance up to the standard required.

"Serious misconduct may result in disciplinary action, which could include staff being suspended pending the outcome of an investigation, or the termination of employment."

Corrections now carried out more pre-employment checks and it had set up an 0800 phone line so staff could report suspected wrongdoing.

Waggott said the department had also established an 'integrity committee' and dedicated more resources to management teams to regularly consider integrity issues.