More than 100 Covid cases on Ovation of the Seas cruise ship

The Ovation of the Seas docked at Napier Port on Monday. Photo / Paul Taylor

The first cruise ship to return to Napier and Wellington in two and a half years has Covid-19 cases on board.

Wellington health authorities confirmed to Stuff on Tuesday evening there were 129 cases on board the Ovation of the Seas as at 1pm on Tuesday.

The Ovation was carrying about 4500 passengers and crew when it arrived in Napier Port on Monday morning.

It travelled from Tahiti and many passengers were thrilled to get their feet back on dry land after six days at sea - enjoying some sightseeing and shopping around Napier.

The ship left for Wellington on Monday night where it also received a warm welcome on Tuesday morning.

Hawke's Bay Today revealed on Tuesday the ship had been dealing with Covid cases, although the ship's operator, Royal Caribbean, and local health authorities did not reveal how many.

Te Whatu Ora Te Matau a Māui, the former Hawke's Bay District Health Board which determines if cruise ship passengers are allowed to disembark, says the ship met its requirements for passengers to disembark into Napier.

Medical officer of health Dr Bridget Wilson said she was "confident that Covid-19 cases [on the ship] are being isolated appropriately and their contacts managed in line with our current domestic settings".

One passenger, Alastair Turnbull, from Sydney, said he caught Covid on the ship and had spent about six days in isolation in his room.

"I'm glad to be out. I was going stir crazy," he said, after returning a negative test and being allowed to leave the ship to visit Napier with his wife.

Another passenger Bryan Kennell, from Melbourne, said it had been a good cruise but there had been "a little bit of Covid on board".

All passengers over the age of 12 have to be vaccinated and test negative before being able to go on the cruise.

Wilson said all ships entering a New Zealand port needed permission from health authorities.

"This requires ships' captains to notify the public health service of any suspected infectious illness like Covid-19 on board, and show they are taking the necessary isolation and quarantine action," she said.

"Having reviewed the isolation and testing protocols in place aboard Ovation of the Seas, we are confident that Covid-19 cases are being isolated appropriately and their contacts managed in line with our current domestic settings."

A Royal Caribbean spokeswoman said they had worked "closely with local authorities to follow all health protocols and complied with New Zealand Maritime reporting requirements" before arrival in Napier.

"Positive cases on board are required to isolate for five days and if still symptomatic, on days six and seven.

"Those sharing cabins with Covid-positive guests must wear masks and undertake daily Rapid Antigen Testing (RATs).

"All guests aged 12 and over cruising to New Zealand must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and provide a negative Covid-19 test result before sailing."

The Ovation of the Seas will visit Picton after Wellington before heading to Sydney.

While it is not at capacity for this trip, the Ovation of the Seas is one of the biggest cruise ships in the world.

Napier businesses were thrilled with the influx of visitors on Monday with trade booming in the CBD.

In March 2020, Covid on board another cruise ship, the Ruby Princess, which visited Napier, resulted in one of the first Covid clusters spreading in Hawke's Bay, prior to the cruise industry coming to a halt due to the virus.