More support for exploited migrant workers as INZ ordered to strengthen checks

Migrants from South American countries claim they were duped in believing in false promises of jobs. Photo / Alex Burton

Immigration Minister Andrew Little has announced more support for exploited migrant workers including a temporary package of funding for accommodation.

This comes amid ongoing investigations into multiple cases where migrants are exploited after paying thousands of dollars for visas to come under the Accredited Employer Work Visas scheme and promises of high-paying jobs that never eventuated.

Exploited migrant workers will be able to apply for a further Migrant Exploitation Protection Visa (MEPV), giving them more time to find a job and a free job search assistance service is being launched to get people back into work.

The use of the 90-day trial periods to be removed for those coming under the AEWV scheme and immigration rules are being strengthened, Little said.

“Migrant exploitation is a crime. It is repugnant to this government, to good employers, to most New Zealanders, and we won’t tolerate it,” he said.

Little said INZ had been directed to strengthen the system of checks it carries out on both employers seeking accreditation as well as individual job check applications.

Figures released to the Herald showed that verification and checks had been made on just 4300 of the 94,913 applications and 800 of the 28,000 accredited employers.

“The suite of additional measures announced today will allow victims of migrant exploitation to feel safe to come forward, knowing that they will be listened to and supported,” Little said.

“The government will put in place a six-month programme of short-term basic financial support that can be put towards accommodation and essential living costs for people on the MEPV. In most cases, the support will be delivered by third-party providers contracted by MBIE working with MSD’s Community Connectors.”

MEPV holders will also be able to apply for a further visa that will last for the lesser of six months or the expiry date of their original work visa.

“We also know it can be difficult for migrants to get out of an exploitative situation and have time to find another job before their MEPV expires,” Little said.

“We’ll also extend MSD’s free job search assistance to all MEPV holders.”

Little said the 90-day trial periods for employers to utilise under the scheme would be removed as migrants are being dismissed within days after arriving and starting work.

“Workers on AEW visas are already subject to restrictions that other workers don’t have. Removing the ability for AEWV employers to include a 90-day trial period in an employment agreement with AEWV migrants provides some balance in those employment relationships,” Little said.

“We’re also strengthening the requirements on ‘triangular employers’, who employ migrants to work at other businesses’ premises. All triangular employers will have a dedicated check on their financial viability every time they apply to become an Accredited Employer or renew their accreditation.”

Triangular employers who are mainly involved in providing labour hire on construction sites will not be able to employ further migrants if New Zealanders made up less than 35 per cent of their workforce.

Little said that he expected that these changes would encourage more reports of migrant exploitation, and the dedicated website to report exploitation is being updated so reporting can be easier made in languages other than English.