More specialised vaccination events planned for Wellington this weekend

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

With just 17 per cent of Wellington unvaccinated, the capital is pushing to get that number as low as possible by holding several specialised vaccination events over the weekend.

On Saturday between 9.30am and 4.30pm, St Anne's Church in Newtown will hold a community vaccination event.

Translation services and parking will be available and there will even be a free sausage sizzle.

People wanting to get vaccinated can just walk in – or book online at bookmyvaccine.nz.

On Sunday, a second event tailored to the Rainbow community – specifically transgender or intersex people – is being held on the Terrace.

All staff at the event have been briefed on inclusive language and community representatives will be present.

If people have medical records under a name they no longer use, there will be cards available to clearly communicate this with staff on site.

In addition to being inclusive for the LGBTQI+ community, the events will be low sensory - with dimmer lighting and fewer people.

Bookings are necessary to attend these events and can be made by calling 0800 8299 35, texting 027 281 5017 or emailing CovidVaxAccessibility@ccdhb.org.nz

The Downtown Community Ministry (DCM) is continuing its efforts to get the homeless and vulnerable communities of Wellington vaccinated too.

Director Stephen Turnock told the Herald he's noticed an uptick in people seeking out DCM specifically to get vaccinated.

"Part of it is having trust, so through our services and our interaction with the homeless and vulnerable population we've built up a level of trust that they're actually engaging with us ... Over time there has been a shift from that general suspicion or uncertainty, and I think that's directly linked to the availability of information provided."

Turnock says they have vaccinated 97 people over the past few months, with more events planned in the coming weeks.

"We're finding that utilising a familiar place with familiar faces is part of a staged approach so we can provide information which gives them an informed decision but also the support to get here and the support to get vaccinated."

As it stands at the moment, 42 per cent of Capital, Coast and the Hutt Valley are fully vaccinated and 41 per cent have received their first dose.

In the wider region of Wairarapa, 49 per cent are fully vaccinated and 26 per cent have one dose.