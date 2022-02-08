February 8 2022 A million people due to get booster shots will begin receiving text message or email alerts from today, as PM Jacinda Ardern promised $400,000 to rural communities in her post-Cabinet press conference.

A quarter of a million extra flu vaccines will be made available for New Zealanders as the Government plans to protect vulnerable communities this winter.

Health Minister Andrew Little said this announcement means up to two million New Zealanders will be eligible for a free flu vaccination this year.

"The efforts of the team of five million have helped prevent our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with Covid-19.

"Now, as we prepare to reconnect to the world, we can expect to see more seasonal flu in New Zealand. Vaccinating more people from the flu will save lives, preserve capacity in our hospitals, and is a part of our plan to get through the Covid-19 pandemic," Little said.

Little said the flu vaccine can be safely administered at the same time as the Covid-19 vaccine, whether it be a booster shot or paediatric vaccine.

Currently, flu vaccinations are free for pregnant women, over 65s, and people who have a certain medical condition.

Clinical experts at the Ministry of Health and Pharmac are updating the eligibility criteria for free flu vaccination with a focus on reducing the age of eligibility for at-risk populations, and potentially including a wider range of young people.

Little said it is important to continue protecting those who are vulnerable.

This flu vaccine campaign will run alongside wider paediatric vaccination campaigns.