More marine heatwaves likely for NZ this summer; study reveals risk to critical ocean species

Scientists have also observed the dramatic toll wrought on our kelp forests: recently wiping out nearly all bull kelp in the West Coast’s Punakaiki Marine Reserve, and native kelp in Lyttelton Harbour.
Victoria University researcher Imogen Bassett said kelp forest cover had been declining globally, as oceans gradually warmed with climate change.
“Marine heatwaves can be particularly devastating for kelp, as the water temperatures rise so fast during heatwaves that the kelp don’t really have a chance to adapt.”
That was particularly a worry for the health of our near-shore marine ecosystems, for which kelp forests provided a habitat and food for a remarkably diverse range of animals.
Giant kelp was especially important, as it could support up to twice as many fish when compared to other kelp species.
“They create a three-dimensional habitat that no other kelp species can simulate,” Victoria University marine scientist Dr Christopher Cornwall said.
“They’re extremely large in size, they grow quickly and they alter the chemistry of the water: they essentially create their own sort of environment.”
Bassett said losing these forests could bring huge declines in other iconic species such as pāua, kina and mararī/butterfish.
“But climate modelling has suggested that heatwaves exceeding that temperature could become much more common within this century if we don’t reduce our greenhouse gas emissions,” Bassett said.
“As a result, our kelp forests could become much more susceptible to heatwaves if sea temperatures continue to rise.
“Giant kelp could eventually be pushed out of the northern parts of its range if extreme heatwaves become too frequent for the kelp to persist.”
She and her colleagues were now aiming to find out how kelp populations from different regions were being affected – and what might be done to improve their resilience.
“Confronting climate change is essential if we want these forests, and the ecosystems that they support, to continue to thrive.”
Jamie Morton is a specialist in science and environmental reporting. He joined the Herald in 2011 and writes about everything from conservation and climate change to natural hazards and new technology.