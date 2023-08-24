More Cook Strait sailings cancelled, Bluebridge ferry has mechanical fault

Bluebridge has been hit with service cancellations after Interislander passengers were disrupted earlier this week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Cook Strait sailings on Bluebridge’s Connemara ferry have been cancelled through to tomorrow evening while a mechanical fault is repaired.

Ferry competitor Interislander only returned Kaitaki to service last night after a door was damaged by a large wave on Monday.

StraitNZ’s Bluebridge Cook Strait Ferry spokesman Will Dady said the company was working with affected customers to reschedule or refund their travel and to apologise for the inconvenience caused.

“Our engineers are working as quickly as possible to get the ship back into service.”

Freight companies have vented their frustration at the ongoing cancellations across both companies this year.

Canterbury Bulk Freight managing director Alex Cowdell said it was killing business and he described the situation as a “continuing spiral”.

