Kaitaki sailings resume after large wave damaged ferry door

The Kaitaki ferry berthed at Kaiwharawhara. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Sailings on the Kaitaki Interislander ferry have resumed after a large wave damaged a door onboard.

The ferry departed Wellington for Picton at 9.20pm yesterday.

KiwiRail has told passengers sailing times on the Aratere have changed today due to an additional return freight sailing to help ease disruption.

Freight companies have vented their frustration at the ongoing cancellations this year. One managing director said it was killing business and he described the situation as a “continuing spiral”.

Interislander operations general manager Duncan Roy has said the latest cancellations were made as a safety precaution, after the starboard bow door was hit while crossing from Picton to Wellington on Monday.

“The impact damage did not affect the safety of the ship,” Roy said.

“During pre-departure preparation on Monday night the door could not re-align before closing.”

Kaitaki sailings were cancelled while the damage was assessed in more detail and repairs were made, Roy said.

“We apologise for the inconvenience these cancellations may cause however safety is our top priority in these situations,” he said.

Meanwhile, KiwiRail is on the hunt for a senior communications specialist, with experience in crisis management, to handle messaging for its beleaguered ferries.

KiwiRail chief people and communications officer Andrew Norton told the Herald the role helps Interislander to continually improve how it provides information to customers, particularly during sailing disruption and delays.

One of the key responsibilities listed in the job advertisement is “issues and crisis management”.

Norton said crisis management is a standard requirement for senior communication roles at KiwiRail and at many other organisations.

Applicants also need to be proficient in managing reactive media in high-pressure situations and be able to find “positive news stories” and opportunities to promote the Interislander ferry service.

