The Interislander Cook Strait ferries are reaching the end of their working life, and two new ferries are being built to replace them.

KiwiRail is on the hunt for a senior communications specialist, with experience in crisis management, to handle messaging for its beleaguered Interislander ferries.

It comes after a year of chaos for the Interislander service, starting when the Kaitaki ferry lost power in the middle of Cook Strait and started drifting towards Wellington’s rocky south coast with 854 people on board.

Following her mayday call, there were mechanical problems with other ferries, cancellations, and thousands of passengers left stranded on either side of Cook Strait.

The vacancy for the existing role of principal communications and media advisor was first advertised on August 10.

KiwiRail chief people and communications officer Andrew Norton told the Herald the role helps Interislander to continually improve how it provides information to customers, particularly during sailing disruption and delays.

“Disruptions to sailings affect all parts of our Interislander team, as well as our customers. This role will help to ensure that we are resourced to keep making improvements to how we communicate with our customers and our own team clearly, and in a timely manner,” Norton said.

One of the key responsibilities listed in the job advertisement is “issues and crisis management”.

Norton said crisis management is a standard requirement for senior communication roles at KiwiRail and at many other organisations.

Applicants also need to be proficient in managing reactive media in high-pressure situations and be able to find “positive news stories” and opportunities to promote the Interislander ferry service.

They’ll also need to work with the Government, stakeholders, and customers across the freight, passenger and tourism sectors.

“You’ll be working proactively, spreading the word about our great service and looking ahead to the new ferry and terminal replacement project - one of the biggest and most complex infrastructure work programmes in New Zealand,” the job listing said.

KiwiRail has signed a $551 million contract with a South Korean shipyard to build two new mega-ferries to replace the ageing and increasingly unreliable Interislander fleet.

They are due to arrive in 2025 and 2026.

Norton said they have received good interest for the communications job at a level expected for a senior position.

As recently as this morning, five Interislander sailings were cancelled after a large wave damaged a door onboard the Kaitaki.

The cancellations were made as a safety precaution while the damage was assessed and repairs completed.

Meanwhile, less than two weeks ago, passengers on the Kaitaki were forced to spend the night on board after a fault with the steering meant it stayed anchored in the harbour.

The ship had set sail from Wellington to Picton at 8.30pm, but only made it a short distance before the issue with the steering occurred.

An Interislander spokesperson said there were only a small number of passengers aboard the ferry, most of whom were commercial vehicle drivers. Everyone was provided with a cabin for the night.

