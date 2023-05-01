More Christchurch youths arrested amid further burglary spree

Travel troubles in the capital, Chirs Hipkins toches base with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and more heavy rain on the way in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A second burglary spree has hit Christchurch shops overnight in the span of two days, with at least one business ram raided in Riccarton.

VAPO store officials were seen sweeping up glass and reviewing the damage done to their store after a group of offending youths made their way around the city.

Four youths have since been arrested and referred to Youth Aid, police have confirmed.

The trio of burglaries started just after 2.30am on Tuesday morning, a dairy on Colombo St was targeted by the group as they headed through Cashmere.

Riccarton's VAPO store was targeted in an early morning ramraid, offenders also hit another two shops across Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Colombo St was targeted by offenders yesterday when a jewellery store was the victim of a dramatic ram raid, before a neighbouring vape shop was broken into.

An hour after breaking into the central city dairy, the youths then headed for Riccarton.

The offenders used their vehicle to break into VAPO, the ram rad causing significant damage to the shop’s entrance.

Police later confirmed the car used to break into the retailer was a stolen vehicle.

After the thieving spree at the retailer, the youths were quickly off to Sparks Rd on Halswell.

The owner of the MetroMart told the Herald the offenders had smashed through the front entrance of the shop. Photo / George Heard

Police said the offenders broke into the business - which the Herald learned was a MetroMart - just after 4am.

The owner of the MetroMart told the Herald the offenders had smashed through the front entrance of the shop, albeit not in ram raiding fashion, not much was taken.

A fourth burglary occurred on Farrington Ave in Bishopdale overnight at around 2.15am, however, police understand this is not linked to this morning’s spree.

Following the tracking and arrest of the offenders in question, police managed to recover the stolen property.



