More Christchurch youth offences as officer assaulted, 13-year-old joyrides

A police officer and two local residents were assaulted in Christchurch last night and a 13-year-old was road-spiked in a vehicle incident.

A teenager has been taken into custody and referred to youth aid, and a 14-year-old is appearing before Youth Court.

Yesterday afternoon a store on Langdons Rd in Northcote, was robbed shortly after school-time’s conclusion at 3pm.

Three youths entered the store and stole items before making an attempted escape.

Outside the building, two members of the public found themselves involved in the situation and were assaulted by the offenders, there were no injuries to either of the residents reported.

Christchurch police arrived at the scene and shortly afterwards, located the youths guilty of the robbery.

During this interaction, one of the youths assaulted a police officer involved - who received minor injuries as a result.

A 14-year-old was arrested at the scene and taken into custody. They will be appearing before Christchurch Youth Court on Thursday in relation to the incident.

This youth offence was followed up by an attempted joyride from a young teen in New Brighton last night.

Police said they spotted a vehicle of interest on Cottonwood St around 2am on Tuesday morning.

The vehicle refused to stop for police when asked to do so, however, police said they did not initiate a pursuit as a result.

Instead, road spikes were deployed and eventually brought the vehicle to a stop on Castledown St, only 2km from where the car was spotted.

A 13-year-old was taken into custody and will be referred to Youth Aid, police confirmed.

These reports follow a plethora of coverage showing youth crime incidents across the city of Christchurch, recently showing children as young as 9 involved in the offending.

Last Thursday, a group of youths allegedly stole about $3000 of alcohol from a store in Christchurch before fleeing in a stolen car.

A police spokesperson said six youths were taken into custody. The Herald understands one of the youths had allegedly cut off their electronically-monitored bail bracelet.

The Herald understands that among the groups of youth offenders in the city is a 9-year-old who is suspected of being involved in at least two incidents in the past week involving stolen cars.

In one of the incidents, a BB-gun was fired from a vehicle, injuring someone in the eye.

The Herald is aware of several incidents involving the groups in recent weeks including youths driving in a convoy of stolen cars before one crashed into a lamppost, and others using crowbars to try to break into a dairy before ramming the doors with a stolen car.







