Mongrel Mob tangi: Four vehicles seized by police over dangerous driving, burnouts

One of the vehicles seized at an operation targeted at traffic offences following Mob tangi. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay police have seized four vehicles in an operation targeted at traffic offending at a Mongrel Mob tangi.

Area prevention manager Inspector Martin James said the large tangi on Tuesday afternoon caused significant congestion on State Highway 2 south of Pakipaki.

"Four vehicles have been seized [as part of Operation Stone] after police followed-up reports of various traffic offences, including dangerous driving and sustained loss of traction (burnouts)," he said.

"A dedicated team continue to view video footage and photographs in relation to this activity."

Police are committed to holding those responsible for this anti-social behaviour accountable.

Police continue to ask that anyone with any information or images/footage contact police in person, online or by calling 105 and referencing Operation Stone.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.