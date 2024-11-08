Hill said a large number of vehicle stops had also been conducted, leading police to impound two motorcycles and forbid two drivers as a result.

One of the motorcycles impounded by Canterbury Police today. Photo / NZ Police

“We will continue our focus on those attempting to evade the justice system, either through breaching bail conditions or those with a warrant to arrest,” Hill said.

“We have a clear goal, for everyone in the community to feel and be safe. This operation continues to contribute to that.”

The arrests come as the Herald understands several members and associates from the North Island descended on Christchurch this week for the outlaw bikie gang’s fifth-anniversary event this weekend.

The Mongols, which was first formed in the late 1960s in east Los Angeles, muscled into the Christchurch gang scene in 2019 and soon established a presence and clubhouse at Burnham on the southern outskirts of Christchurch.

Photos of inside the Mongols gang pad in Burnham, Christchurch, after police raided it as part of Operation Khan.

The Herald on Wednesday revealed a number of international patched members and associates of the notorious gang were blocked entry to New Zealand by Immigration NZ (INZ) and police ahead of the anniversary.

INZ confirmed officials are “aware that some members and associates from Mongols Motorcycle Club international chapters will attempt to travel to New Zealand to participate in the fifth-anniversary event this weekend”.

“We are not in a position to confirm the number of visa applications received by those with ties to the club at this time, however, we can confirm that a small number of foreign nationals who have attempted to travel for this event have been determined to be ineligible for travel or entry,” said Jock Gilray, INZ acting deputy chief operating officer.

“Immigration New Zealand is actively working with NZ Police to identify and assess the eligibility of any others who may attempt to travel.”

Hill said multiple police teams would be out monitoring and responding to unlawful and antisocial driving across Canterbury roads this weekend, including the Antisocial Road User Team, the Impairment Prevention Team, and highway and road policing officers.

“We are ready to respond if and when unlawful activity occurs,” Hill said.

Anyone with public safety concerns relating to this, or any other incident, is urged to call police on 111.

“If you have information that you would like to report relating to unlawful activity that does not present an immediate risk to safety, we encourage you to file a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105,” Hill said.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org