It comes amid an ongoing police operation in the Canterbury area to monitor the presence of gang members and wanted individuals in the region, with an increased police presence on roads and in the community.
The Herald on Wednesday revealed a number of international patched members and associates of the notorious gang were blocked entry to New Zealand by Immigration NZ (INZ) and police ahead of the anniversary.
INZ confirmed officials are “aware that some members and associates from Mongols Motorcycle Club international chapters will attempt to travel to New Zealand to participate in the fifth-anniversary event this weekend”.
“We are not in a position to confirm the number of visa applications received by those with ties to the club at this time, however, we can confirm that a small number of foreign nationals who have attempted to travel for this event have been determined to be ineligible for travel or entry,” said Jock Gilray, INZ acting deputy chief operating officer.
“Immigration New Zealand is actively working with NZ Police to identify and assess the eligibility of any others who may attempt to travel.”
Hill said multiple police teams would be out monitoring and responding to unlawful and antisocial driving across Canterbury roads this weekend, including the Antisocial Road User Team, the Impairment Prevention Team, and highway and road policing officers.
“We are ready to respond if and when unlawful activity occurs,” Hill said.
Anyone with public safety concerns relating to this, or any other incident, is urged to call police on 111.
“If you have information that you would like to report relating to unlawful activity that does not present an immediate risk to safety, we encourage you to file a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105,” Hill said.