Mon dieu! A French warship spotted off the New Zealand coast

A Kauwau Volunteer Coastguard vessel. Photo / Facebook

The Kawau Volunteer Coastguard was assisted by the crew of the French Naval vessel FNS Vendémiaire to recover a 42ft yacht that was lost off Kawau Island in the Hauraki Gulf last night.

The crew was called out to assist in the search and rescue of the yacht that had lost navigation and electronics amid a gale warning, with winds of 30 knots and heavy rain.

During the evening the yacht’s position moved between Cape Rodney and Little Barrier, and then further south from Thames to possibly Colville.

In a Facebook post, the organisation called it “like the good old game of Battleships. What was where and how to find them?”

Then, according to the crew’s Automatic Identification System, the crew identified the FNS Vendémiaire.

“We asked them nicely, and happily they spotted the yacht on their radar, giving us a compass bearing agreeing with the light we had just found.”

The Coastguard eventually found the yacht and “piloted” it back to shore in the North Channel.

“All well except for some soaked, tired and hungry crew!”

Great that the game of battleships can now be played with some clever technology and good international relationships!