Emergency services at the scene of the alleged assault in Momona. Photo / Linda Robertson

A 20-year-old man accused of a fatal stabbing in Momona has been released on bail.

The defendant, who has interim name suppression until at least next month, was charged with the murder of Grant Jopson following an incident last weekend.

The Otago Daily Times understands the murder accused was granted bail at a hastily arranged hearing before the High Court at Dunedin earlier this week.

He will reside in Invercargill.

Jopson’s employers, Quality Firewood Dunedin, posted a tribute on Facebook following the news of his death.

“Sadly we have lost our longest-serving staff member Grant Jopson, rest in peace mate. Thank you for your loyal service, the laughs and the support. Love to your wife Brenda and son Daniel,” it said.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to an altercation near the entrance road to Dunedin Airport on the Taieri Plain, which resulted in one person being transported to Dunedin Hospital at about 2 pm on Saturday.

Jopson was in moderate condition after being stabbed but deteriorated on the way to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

The defendant will next appear before the High Court on November 8.