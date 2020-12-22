Moderate earthquake rattles Christchurch

The 3.7 magnitude jolt struck in the early hours of this morning. Image / GeoNet

Close to 8000 residents of Christchurch have reported feeling a moderate earthquake this morning, which was a magnitude 3.7 jolt.

The quake registered at a depth of 11km and had its epicentre 5km east of the city centre, near Linwood Ave.

A M3.7 earthquake with moderate shaking has occurred in Christchurch. We've received more than 7000 felt reports from across Canterbury. For more detail, see https://t.co/xTks8tyUDy pic.twitter.com/e8UzKDK610 — GeoNet (@geonet) December 22, 2020

Of almost 7880 'felt it' reports on the GeoNet website, most describe the shaking as weak to moderate; however, four people in Christchurch and three in the North Island describe it as extreme.

One woman remarked that it felt a lot stronger than a 3.7 shake.

Fire and Emergency says no calls have been received in relation to the jolt.