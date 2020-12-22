Moderate earthquake rattles Christchurch

Close to 8000 residents of Christchurch have reported feeling a moderate earthquake this morning, which was a magnitude 3.7 jolt.
The quake registered at a depth of 11km and had its epicentre 5km east of the city centre, near Linwood Ave.
Of almost 7880 'felt it' reports on the GeoNet website, most describe the shaking as weak to moderate; however, four people in Christchurch and three in the North Island describe it as extreme.
One woman remarked that it felt a lot stronger than a 3.7 shake.
Fire and Emergency says no calls have been received in relation to the jolt.