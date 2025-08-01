Derek Cossey is a mobility permit holder who has been incorrectly ticketed on two occasions, because Auckland Transport's licence plate recognition technology is failing to recognise the permits. Photo / Sylvie Whinray
Derek Cossey has “old rugby player knees”, which significantly limit his mobility.
A small relief for the 67-year-old Onehunga man is his parking permit, which, when displayed in his vehicle, allows him to park in dedicated mobility spaces, or for double the time shown on time-restricted car parks inAuckland’s on-street parking areas.
But recently, he has received two infringement notices from Auckland Transport (AT) because its new automatic number plate recognition technology, used for parking enforcement, does not recognise mobility permits.
But Clark said that method would need to be developed, and there were questions about who would bear the costs.
“We are desperately trying to find a solution.”
‘We know this isn’t a great experience’
AT, which launched the technology in 2019, has recognised it is a “complicated situation”.
John Strawbridge, its group manager of parking services, said: “Our preference is to manage mobility spaces by a parking officer, on foot, so that they can sight whether a vehicle has a current mobility permit displayed. Sometimes the permits are hard to spot.
“However, our camera cars also issue fines to vehicles parked in a mobility spot, with or without a permit, as we do not have access to digital data on active permits.”
The issue was that the permit was for a person, not a vehicle, and the person could ride in multiple vehicles.
“We know this isn’t a great experience for mobility permit holders, and we encourage anyone who has received a fine in error to contact us to see if it warrants being waived.”
Strawbridge said AT was currently working on a solution that would allow Auckland permit holders to apply for a digital permit through AT’s Park app.
The e-permit would enable people to add all vehicles they intended to use to the AT Park app and switch between them.
AT has also sought access to the CCS database to confirm active permits.
“Our proposed solution will address many of the challenges experienced by permit holders and, when it’s ready to be rolled out, we will be reaching out to them to provide more information. There may be some more improvements needed, and we are committed to making continuous improvements.”
AT confirmed the first of Cossey’s fines was waived, but maintained it had not received any correspondence from him on the second.
However, after “a bit more digging”, it found his emails. It said it would “review” the matter and respond directly to Cossey.
