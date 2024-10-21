Still image taken from a video of a customer confronting shop attendants at Mobile Planet in Sylvia Park Shopping Centre. Photo / Supplied
A mobile repair shop employee outed on social media after attempting to download a customer’s nude photographs wants to be a security guard.
The man, who has interim suppression, was confronted earlier this year in a viral TikTok video by a woman who had taken her phone to Mobile Planet in Auckland’s Sylvia Park shopping centre for repairs.
The person filming the incident claims the manager went through the employee’s phone to make sure the photos were not there but refused to show proof.
The staff member then appears to faint, falling to the ground.
Since that incident, NZME can reveal the man has been charged with accessing a computer system for dishonest purposes and pleaded guilty in court earlier this year. He is set to be sentenced in February.
The employee was immediately suspended by Mobile Planet following the incident while the company investigated.
“We take such matters very seriously and are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of conduct within our organisation,” a spokesperson for Mobile Planet said at the time.
“Our management team is currently cooperating with the relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate the alleged misconduct.”
Mobile Planet did not respond to further questions.
A recent ruling from the Private Security Personnel Licensing Authority notes the employee was also in the process of applying for his Certificate of Approval, which is a licence granted to security workers and requires a police check.
Police opposed the man being granted a certificate because of the criminal charges he’s still facing before the courts.
Jeremy Wilkinson is an Open Justice reporter based in Manawatū covering courts and justice issues with an interest in tribunals. He has been a journalist for nearly a decade and has worked for NZME since 2022.