In the video, the woman’s friend described what allegedly occurred as “an invasion of privacy and absolutely unethical behaviour”.

“She got her phone back and realised someone had tried to AirDrop her nudes to one of their phones,” the woman claimed.

“[This] is such an invasion of privacy.”

Still image taken from a video of a customer confronting shop attendants at Mobile Planet in Sylvia Park Shopping Centre, Auckland, on July 10, 2024, for allegedly trying to download intimate photographs from the phone she brought in for repairs.

The manager can be seen attempting to explain the actions of his worker, saying “he did not look at the photos”.

He then backtracks and explains they had “taken a photo” to make sure the camera worked.

The person filming the incident claims the manager went through the employee’s phone to make sure the photos were not there but refused to show proof.

The two women were told to go to the customer service desk.

The staff member then appears to faint, falling to the ground.

Mobile Planet told the Herald it had “immediately suspended” the worker accused of alleged misconduct while the incident was investigated. The company refused to comment while the investigation was under way.

“We believe it is imperative to allow the investigative process to proceed without interference or speculation,” a statement from the Mobile Planet’s management said.

Mobile Planet at Auckland's Sylvia Park has suspended one of its casual workers after he allegedly tried downloading intimate photographs of a customer off her phone.

“We take such matters very seriously and are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of conduct within our organisation.

“Our management team is currently cooperating with the relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate the alleged misconduct.”

A spokeswoman for Sylvia Park said the mall was aware of the alleged incident and the shop itself was investigating.

The customer has also been approached for comment.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner has weighed in on the claims, saying anyone who had access to others’ personal information - including photographs or videos - as part of their job had “very high obligations to treat that information with respect”.

The commissioner’s office said: “People should expect their personal information to be handled with care. Privacy is about the dignity of the individual, and the value organisations place on that.”

The commissioner’s office said police should be contacted in the first instance of a significantly harmful breach of privacy if sensitive information such as nude images was involved.

“[Police] have stronger powers to address this concerning behaviour. The police could potentially seek prosecution under the Crimes Act, [and] there could also be issues under the Harmful Digital Communications Act.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.