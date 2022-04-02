Young and old gathered to farewell Moana Jackson. Photo / Ian Cooper

Dr Te Moana Nui a Kiwa (Moana) Jackson honed his quiet, convincing manner telling stories around a humble red formica table that seated four, but sometimes hosted 24.

The tangi for Jackson at Matahiwi Marae, in Clive, concluded with a Sunday service before he was carried to the nearby urupa about 2.10pm, for his burial alongside his mother Hineaka.

Jackson passed away at Te Waimana, on the northern fringes of Te Urewera, on Thursday, after a long illness.

Moana Jackson - a 'quietly spoken and convincing' story teller.

He had arrived at Matahiwi on Friday, mourners welcomed on to the marae by Eruera Timu, and Jeremy Tatere MacLeod on behalf of Ngati Kahungunu, before Bayden Barber responded on behalf of the visitors.

Moana Jackson's brother Fred and sister Jacqui, at his service. Photo / Ian Cooper

Jackson (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou and Rongomaiwahine) is revered within Māoridom as an expert and leader who helped whānau, hapū and iwi make decisions about Ngāti Kahungunu development.

His sister Jacqui spoke at Sunday's service, of the early development of Jackson's debating and storytelling skills.

"Dad encouraged us to read - no Peter Rabbit or Paddington Bear for us."

Instead, the children were introduced to a set of encyclopedias, the "Books of Knowledge."

"Moana treasured these books throughout his life.'

On the fringes of the paepae were flags and banners representing some of the causes Moana Jackson embraced. Photo / Ian Cooper

"To persuade people to achieve his views on colonisation, the Treaty of Waitangi, Tino

Rangatiratanga and other topics, Moana became a storyteller, quietly spoken and convincing.

"The seeds of this skill had their roots around the little red table in our modest home ... this table seated four people but expanded at times to seat 24.

"Here, ideas were discussed, argued and dissected into the early hours of the morning.

"At this red formica table with its shiny chrome legs, sat the whanau of my wonderful talented brothers."

And among them was Moana - "sitting at this table with his storytelling''.

"Moana had a calm and quiet manner when speaking publicly, but this hid great courage and a lot of stress.

"He was supported at all times by very strong and loving Kahungunu women. Our mother Hineaka - she loved us all and we loved her.

"Moana's final and amazing contribution, and one of his best, happened yesterday (Saturday) when he managed to persuade Matahiwi to let women speak on the paepae.

"I was so pleased, but dear brother, what took you so long?.

"Our aunty and your godmother Pukeroa Henderson was doing the whai korero .... 80 years ago,'' she joked.

Moana Jackson begins his final journey to his resting place alongside whanau in the urupa (cemetery). Photo / Ian Cooper

The service ran for several hours and included contributions from Ngāti Kahungunu elders, and Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson, who paid tribute to his uncle, just days after the Labour Minister's mum Dame June Jackson died.

His sister Jacqui also thanked Jackson's mokopuna for their love and care during his long illness.