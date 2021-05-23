MMA fighter Fau Vake' death: Friends rally for grieving family's 'unfathomably difficult time'

Fau Vake shares a video of himself on social media after a fight at age 19. Video / @fauvake

Fau Vake shares a video of himself on social media after a fight at age 19. Video / @fauvake

Friends are rallying beside the devastated family of Fau Vake, saying they are standing firmly with them at this "unimaginably difficult time".

The promising MMA fighter, who was critically injured in an alleged assault in central Auckland, died yesterday.

A Givealittle page has been set up by a family friend to help ease financial pressures in the coming weeks and months.

Those close to Vake, 25, described his last week on life support in hospital as a "courageous fight".

It's the latest tragedy in a year of heartbreak for the family.

"Only months ago, the Vake family lost their father. They are hurting. We stand with them," wrote the page's creator, Muay Thai boxer Golnaz Bassam-Tabar.

Within 17 hours, the page had received more than $13,000, accompanied with heartfelt sentiments from the boxing community and beyond.

One supporter wrote that while he didn't know the fighter as well as others he was nothing but nice and welcoming to him the second they met at the gym.

"Made it feel less intimidating by always saying hi and asking how I was when I got in if he was there. Left nothing but a positive impact on me. My heart goes out to the Vake family and close friends, he didn't deserve this to happen to him and you didn't deserve to have him taken away from you in such a way. Much love to you."

Others sent condolences to his partner and young child.

"My heart is with your soul mate Chrissy, Princess Isa, your mother and family, my coaches and THE INCREDIBLE family that is CKB. Manuia lou malaga brother Fau."



"E ki ana te korero! 'Ka mate he tete Kura! Ara mai ano he tete Kura!' - 'when one warrior falls, another is reborn!' Much love to the Vake whānau," wrote another.