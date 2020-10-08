Mitre 10 Park to become home of cricket and boxing in Hawke's Bay

An artists impression of the new facility which is estimated to begin building in early 2021. Image / Supplied

Mitre 10 Park will become the new home to Central Districts Cricket and Giants Boxing as plans for a purpose-built community cricket and sports centre were announced on Friday.

A new L-shaped 1500 square metre building is set to start construction in early 2021 with the new sports groups moving in at the end of next year.

The cricket area will take up one part of the 'L' and will house four 60-metre indoor nets.

Giants Boxing will occupy the other part and the two will share changing facilities.

An artists impression of the new area Giants Boxing will occupy. Image / Supplied

"An indoor training facility for cricket and a boxing gym, are a wonderful complement to current and planned future multi-sport facilities of the HB Community Fitness Centre Trust who also operate at Mitre 10 Park," HB Community Fitness Centre Trust chair Sir Graeme Avery said.

"The current new builds by the Trust include extension of the Pak 'n Save Hastings Indoor Sports Centre, an accommodation Hostel and the Hawke's Bay Regional Aquatic Centre Olympic and learners' pools."

Central Districts Cricket chief executive Pete de Wet said the building was eagerly awaited.

"We moved our offices to the Park several months ago and much of our fitness training is being undertaken at the EIT Institute of Sport & Health now. We can't wait to have the indoor centre here as well."

Giants Boxing manager and former New Zealand representative Craig McDougall said it will be the first time the group has had a purpose-built facility.

They currently operate out of a council owned facility in Eastbourne St, Hastings which they say has been fantastic but the open shed style of the building will be conducive to the programmes they run.

He said it will enable them to double the number of people which they can mentor and train.

The everyday classes and school groups will be run out of the new space as well as competitive boxing tournaments.

An artists impression of the new indoor cricket centre which will become home to Central Districts Cricket. Image / Supplied

Giants Boxing recently hosted former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker at their venue and McDougall says he will be back when the venue is built.

McDougall hopes they will be able to capture some of the boxing tournaments from Auckland and bring it down to the regions.

Mitre 10 Park CEO Jock Mackintosh said he was looking forward to welcoming two quality sporting residents to the park.

"CD Cricket have been standout performers on the national scene and do great work at a community level too.

"Meanwhile Craig is a fantastic mentor and coach to the boys and girls under his umbrella. The ethos of both these sports align strongly with our kaupapa."

Mitre 10 Park chair Tania Kerr said the build is dependent on funding but it already has close to 40 per cent of the required $1.35m meaning the project is "well on the way."