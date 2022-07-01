The red Honda Odyssey. Photo / NZ Police

Police investigating the death of 51-year-old Mitchell Te Kani are appealing for sightings of a red Honda Odyssey with registration ARW164.

Te Kani died at a house on Maungatapu Rd on May 14.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson said the investigation team was particularly interested in the movements of the vehicle, which was seen in the Tauranga area, on the evening of his death.

"We are interested in that vehicle and in identifying any occupants, as we believe they may be able to assist our inquiry team."

He said the vehicle has distinctive peeling on its roof.

There was a possibility the vehicle was now displaying false registration plates and other measures had been taken to alter its appearance.

"We urge anyone with information to please get in touch with Tauranga police.

"If you see the vehicle or have any information on its whereabouts you can also contact police on 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 220515/3688."